With the elections coming up, there are things we as voters should consider. The most important: the candidates.
Let’s talk about the board of education. With members on the board, I have had issues with their decisions from time to time, and I will consider changing some members with my vote. But as a responsible voter, I will not elect insurgents as members. I do not want members who use or have used intimidation, threats, or a willful disregard of others’ feelings. I want members who have the interests of parents and our children at heart. I want members who will diplomatically, and responsibly, consider decisions based on investigation of facts, discussions, and the feelings of the parents before making decisions.
As a responsible voter, it is my responsibility to know the candidates. I need to know their background and experience — what they bring to the table. What stake do they have in our education system? Is it to better the system, or promote their will. Do their children go to public schools, or have they in the past? Are they willing to talk, discuss and have a decent interaction on issues, or are they the kind who shout, argue, disrespect others and disrupt a discussion? It is not just the board of education candidates we need to consider but all candidates — state, local and federal. We need to be educated voters and not make a vote based on emotions and others rantings. We cannot be standing in line to vote and make a decision based on seeing a name and deciding at that time, yeah, they sound good.
That is not a responsible voter or a good use of your responsibility. Our county and our country have many issues that we need to change. To make that change, it starts with our vote. Are we always happy with the outcome of our votes? No, we can never be sure what a candidate will do when they get into office. But it is still our responsibility to use our vote as best we can. Be sure you know who you are voting for. Research, investigate, know your candidate.
Michael hubbard
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.