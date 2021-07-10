On July 1, the Frederick News-Post reported that County Council member Kai Hagen exercise his right as a citizen when he saw a Frederick County sheriff's deputy stop a car driven by someone of color. He became a witness.
Given the legal record of our current Frederick County Sheriff, Kai made an outstanding decision. The last thing the sheriff seems to want — based on his radio tirade — is a witness. The FNP is to be complimented for providing such disclosure on the sheriff's irrational reaction.
Unfortunately, Kai's colleagues on the council once again demonstrated their lack of human understanding by jumping to criticism instead of recognizing what an act of service to the community Kai had rendered.
This thoughtless reaction by the council members demonstrates how deep the national governance of the past four years has impacted Frederick.
Acts such as Kai's really lift the spirits for fairness and justice, not to mention civic responsibility.
