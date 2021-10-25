I read John Crisp on the Opinion Page (How did ‘entitlement’ become such a bad word?, Oct. 19) and I am very happy with his opinion and I like the way he expressed himself. This is what I believe and he was able to put into words that I have not been able to express succinctly.
Entitlements are what 90 percent of our society need to survive and live decently. We all pay into Social Security. Why can’t we all pay into a health care, pharmaceutical, food stamp, education, and share in the bounties of America?
I think Frederick County tries to do this. Read our ALICE report and I think you would agree that we need this help. So many of us need basic help.
I remember that the Supreme Court said that corporations are individuals, so with that kind of help, and with them paying taxes like you and I, I think a program like that would be tremendously successful.
Remember the camel and the eye of the needle.
William Dolan
Mount Airy
I'm a small r Republican, one who believes in fiscal governance and the social contract. I'm disgusted with the language used to mislead on these programs, they are not "Entitlements", they are standing contracts with the American people to promote the general welfare and ensure our seniors are cared for. I've paid into SS for many years, for myself and my employees - paying twice, as a Subchapter S corporation. And that's fine with me, it's the law and the price of a civil society.
The problem with social security is that it is an expensive insurance policy. It is a poor investment for the typical American. See: https://www.socialsecurityintelligence.com/is-social-security-a-good-investment/ where the writer tried to present a positive scenario of investing only 6.2% instead of the 12.4% of once's income that goes into social security. Presumably the 6.2% that company's pay could be made available as wages so the fact that the author used 6.2% is putting the best light on social security. Additionally using the 3% rate of return is unrealistically low. Motley Fool provides some figures for 10, 30 and 50 years for stock market annualized and adjusted for inflation. The return at 10 years is 11.96%, 30 years is 8.3% and 50 years is 6.8% (see: https://www.fool.com/investing/how-to-invest/stocks/average-stock-market-return/ ) and the following provides information on a study done by the SSA itself: (see: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/are-your-social-security-taxes-a-good-investment/ ) where it states "Now let's take a look at the results for a group that represents a large number of current workers. For medium wage earners who are currently age 63 or younger, under the current law, the estimated real rates of return ranged from 2.13 percent to 4.66 percent per year. For the scenario that increased taxes to close the funding deficit, the real rates of return ranged from 1.92 percent to 6.52 percent per year. For the scenario that decreased benefits to close the funding deficit, the real rates of return ranged from 1.63 percent to 4.52 percent per year."
The Tax Foundation did a review and only in 4 cases out of 400 did Social Security outperform individual savings. See: https://taxfoundation.org/comparing-returns-tax-favored-retirement-plans-social-security-yields. CBS also had a different article showing a few examples in table format. A man turning 65 in 2030, earning $43,100/ year would pay $476,000 in social security and medicare taxes over his lifetime and receive $569,000 in benefits. A woman would pay the same but receive $627,000 in benefits (sex discrimination). A married couple with one wage earner earning $43,100 would get $1,064,000 in benefits. In other words if you're single or a man earning average or above income you are much worse off with social security than with saving and investing the same amount. The rate of return for social security has been getting worse over time.
Why do we always target the poor as ‘that’s their sin’? Never the wealthy as being sinful.🤷♂️
“Sin” isn’t a helpful concept here.
The letter ended with a biblical reference that within its cultural context suggested that the rich were blessed, the poor were somehow responsible for their fate. In modern times this quote is often used but not well understood. From gotquestions.org: “The most likely explanation is that Jesus was using hyperbole, a figure of speech that exaggerates for emphasis. Jesus used this technique at other times, referring to a “plank” in one’s eye (Matthew 7:3-5) and swallowing a camel (Matthew 23:24).
Jesus’ message is clear—it is impossible for anyone to be saved on his own merits. Since wealth was seen as proof of God’s approval, it was commonly taught by the rabbis that rich people were blessed by God and were, therefore, the most likely candidates for heaven. Jesus destroyed that notion, and along with it, the idea that anyone can earn eternal life. The disciples had the appropriate response to this startling statement. They were utterly amazed and asked, “Who then can be saved?” in the next verse. If the wealthy among them, which included the super-spiritual Pharisees and scribes, were unworthy of heaven, what hope was there for a poor man?
Jesus’ answer is the basis of the gospel: "With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God" (Matthew 19:26). Men are saved through God’s gifts of grace, mercy, and faith (Ephesians 2:8-9). Nothing we do earns salvation for us. It is the poor in spirit who inherit the kingdom of God (Matthew 5:3), those who recognize their spiritual poverty and their utter inability to do anything to justify themselves to a holy God. The rich man so often is blind to his spiritual poverty because he is proud of his accomplishments and has contented himself with his wealth. He is as likely to humble himself before God as a camel is to crawl through the eye of a needle.”
We already do pay into health and education. The FICA withholding in each of your paychecks is for both social security and medicare, income taxes pay for medicaid and half your real estate tax goes to education. People often talk about fair share taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, 1% of the working population makes 20% fo the taxable income. So their fair share would be 20% of the taxes. They actually pay 40% and 50% of the working people pay no federal income tax but get tax refunds.
You left out the % of who’s most bountiful and to what degree.
Agreed, Mr. Dolan. Everyone in the US should be paying the same income tax rate (percentage of income) regardless of the source of that income. No deductions for anything. Keep the tax base low and broad.
I don’t see where Mr Dolan is saying everyone should pay the same rate. He does refer to sharing in the bounties (the rewards of our economy). Those that benefit most should follow Jesus’s teaching - Matthew 19:24.
"I remember that the Supreme Court said that corporations are individuals, so with that kind of help, and with them paying taxes like you and I, I think a program like that would be tremendously successful.
Mr. Dolan implies that corporations should be paying "their fair share", and I agree. We all should, as an equal percentage of our income.
If you have a family of 4 with a $500,000 or more loaf of bread versus a family of 4 with a $25,000 loaf of bread who has more bread to feed?
LOL - trick question. Assuming each loaf has ~ 30 slices, they both have the same. The individual wealth has no bearing in this case.
Gabe; do you include capital gains as income? I'm okay with some of this but there should be a low-end cutoff.
Shiftless, yep. All sources of income. Make more, pay more. Make less, pay less. No mortgage deductions, SALT deductions, child deductions, none. The "rich" pay their fair share, and those at the low end pay something. I would be great to find out how low taxes could actually be if there were no deductions.
