It seems to me Donald J. Trump has given us permission to be our worst selves. Every day he reveals to us just how low he can go to hurt or harm another person. His hateful tweets, his ugly name calling and his constant threats to anyone who disagrees with him have begun to take a toll on our best selves.
His prejudice, his blame games, his refusal to lead this country has made us feel angry and insecure.
Before Trump we at least tried to keep our feelings in check. We tried to be kind or thoughtful to one another. God’s Ten Commandments meant something to us and we wanted to live by them. Ten simple rules that apparently Trump has not heard of. But today I find we are not our best selves.
Trump seems to be trying hard to destroy our democracy and he seems successful at destroying our ability to be civil to one another. This we cannot let him get away with.
As Melania would say, “Be best."
Vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.