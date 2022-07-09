There are a number of candidates running on the idea that the system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt. The contract on one slate’s website states “Electing a new majority (4) will be the beginning of a new era for the BOE.” This group only wants to have a majority to advance their own ideals. Also from the website:
“Our BOE will recognize and affirm …. that God is over government.”
“America is a country founded under Judeo Christian laws and traditions… The school calendar will always reflect this time as ‘Christmas Break.’ The same applies for Easter.”
If you are not Christian and do not observe Christian holidays, there is no place for you in a publicly funded school system under the watch of these candidates.
Another common theme among the extremist candidates is to only learn “controversial materials” if parents opt in. From another website, we should “resist forcing one-sided viewpoints around controversial social issues on children” yet these candidates want only their viewpoint to be taught.
Another candidate: “Imposing our views and beliefs is not necessary nor wanted by the parents…Opinions do not belong in the classroom”. If we want critical thinkers, learning how to support one’s opinion absolutely belongs in the classroom. Processing different information and supporting conclusions with fact is a skill that some of these candidates could study themselves.
And of course, there is the infamous checking out LGBTQ+ books and stealing pins by one candidate because if she doesn’t believe in it, well then no one else should have access to the materials either.
These candidates are only interested in furthering their narrow view point as consistently demonstrated by their public statements and actions.
I want candidates who support and believe in our school system, not those running out of contempt for our schools. Being a member of the Board of Education is a tremendous commitment and responsibility and quite frankly, is an act of love.
In contrast, candidates Ysela Bravo, Dean Rose and Rae Gallagher, Karen Yoho and Liz Barrett have demonstrated a willingness to listen, compromise and work collaboratively. Every candidate has a platform, but none of these candidates assert their way is the only way. Most importantly, they are running for school board for 47,000 of the right reasons — the education, safety and emotional well-being of our students.
Nancy Giganti
Monrovia
(2) comments
The candidates quoted in this opinion are all guilty of indoctrination, the very thing they are running against.
Ms. Gigaanti,
Obviously the candidates that are reasonable, listen and compromise are the ones aligned with your views.
Obviously you would like to revise history. For instance not acknowledging a straight out truth as historical fact to be respected
::America is a country founded under Judeo Christian laws and traditions"
In the very revealing words of a weak progressive mind -:Read that line again,
:America is a country founded under Judeo Christian laws and traditions"…
