The novel coronavirus first reared its head in December, sped around the world threatening humanity and is causing untold suffering and deaths.
But we are rallying together to protect our loved ones and fellow citizens. Unprecedented global behavior changes are working to reduce the spread and flatten the curve. But the cost of saving lives comes at huge economic costs, which is where the parallels with solving the climate crisis end.
Earth's climate has been radically altered by the exponential rise in carbon emissions. The world must rally together to protect ourselves and our fellow citizens from the impacts of drought, sea level rise, flooding, forest fires and spreading vector borne disease. The climate crisis is threatening all of humanity, a gathering storm bringing suffering and death. But together, with unprecedented transitions to renewable energy, we can bend the curve and reduce carbon emissions to near zero. And in doing so, millions of jobs will be created. Our economy will expand if we pivot to a low-carbon future. We can solve the climate crisis and we will emerge stronger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.