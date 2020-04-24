While many are in critical need of the money coming in our federal stimulus checks, some will not need the money to meet monthly budgetary requirements. This is a message to those people.
Many want nothing to do with President Donald Trump, and are particularly rankled by his use of this economic crisis to promote his name and his re-election campaign. His demand to print his name in the memo space of every stimulus check is unprecedented. So, if you want of take action against this, what should you do with your stimulus money?
I can think of two uses that are better than parking the money in a savings or investment account. Of course, one is to donate to a charity to help others get through this pandemic. But if you are particularly bothered by a person forcing his name onto your check, you can seek poetic justice while improving the prospects for America’s future. Donate a portion of those funds to political campaigns for candidates who put your interests and those of our country and humanity first, rather than their own personal interest.
Joe Dorr
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.