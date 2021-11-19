I read the “As I see it” by Karl Bickel, in the Frederick News-Post of Nov. 10, where he explains why a county police department will not be an issue in 2022.
Mr. Bickel, who recently ran for sheriff, is a wellspring of knowledge in county sheriff’s office and county police departments.
He clearly explains a complex matrix of rules and laws as to how and why certain changes people would like to make can or cannot be done.
He is so right as he states an informed voter will be better served by candidates and their supporters when policy differences are discussed in honest and truthful terms without misleading rhetoric intended to stir emotions and deceive.
There are other problems when a candidate runs for office on one platform, gets elected and then implements a radically different platform when in office.
I am not accusing any one in particular, but hypothetically, what if a new president ignores a treaty with Mexico and opens our border inviting thousands of refugees and doesn’t test for COVID-19; declares war on fossil fuels and our economy by stopping production and shutting down pipelines; and precipitously withdraws aid to a third world country which was struggling to build its economy. Would we have any recourse?
The next time we go to vote, we better pay closer attention to whom we vote for and why. Carefully watch out for misleading rhetoric intended to stir emotions and deceive.
Joseph Scrandis
Mount Airy
