I’m writing in response to Karl Bickel’s commentary (It is time to put public safety before politics, Aug. 7). Mr. Bickel, as someone who has been unsuccessful in three campaigns (maybe an upcoming fourth?) for sheriff against Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, knows well that public safety is Jenkins’ first priority, and hence he gets reelected.
The pubic knows that the infamous 287(g) program is but one tiny fraction of the overall operation of the sheriff’s office, which I suspect Bickel also knows well. However, Bickel’s philosophical difference of opinion with Sheriff Jenkins, and the operations of the sheriffs office, hasn’t changed over the 17 years since he left the sheriff’s office, he just chooses to not acknowledge the other areas of enforcement, public safety and service to the community that are done so well under Jenkins’ leadership.
There are two areas where recently I believe the sheriff showed that his first priority is public safety and the safety of his deputies. The first was his outright support of the SRO program. When these programs are being dropped right and left in the more “progressive” areas of our state and nation, he stood up and said the SRO program was put in place for a reason, the safety of our children. The reason hasn’t changed and the program will remain. So yes, sometimes you do have to go against the tide to do the right thing.
The second item is the sheriff made the public aware that no one, including politicians, should be interfering with law enforcement activities to include traffic stops. I’m aware that this whole incident was politicized, but the merits behind the sheriff’s comments are solid. I believe we can all easily discern whether a traffic stop appears to be “normal,” or if excessive activity might lead us to conclude that 911 should be called and not just “stop by” to check it out.
I only wish that each time Mr. Bickel chooses to “call out” Sheriff Jenkins in the paper, he would also include the fact that he is likely putting politics ahead of public safety.
Rick Godfrey
New Market
