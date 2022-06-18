The Biden and the Democratic majority have yet to come out and condemn the recent assassination attempt of one of our Supreme Court justices. If these were liberal justices, or if this was Pelosi’s house, they were be appalled, and the outcry would be heard around the country.
This is the Democratic majority, the left, that has once again made themselves known, or in this case unknown. This is the Biden and Pelosi Democratic majority that is in power, and this is how they govern: through fear. When is this nonsense going to stop? It will stop when we vote them out of the office they hold and not vote any new ones in.
These two years have been nothing been falsehoods. Biden and the Democratic majority continue to say we are doing great even though the new numbers are out for unemployment: 229,000 applying for unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Consumer prices continue to rise, and gas, food and other consumer goods are off the scale. Baby formulas have to be imported from other countries. Again, this is your Democratic majority and president who are in charge of this craziness.
Now the Federal Reserve will be raising the rate. Credit card rates and mortgage rates will be rising to try and offset the possible recession we are heading for. I believe we are already in the recession that Biden and the Democratic majority refuse to admit to. This is an historic rate hike in order to stay inflation. Finally, a quarter of a million illegal immigrants were reportedly apprehended crossing the border last month. It needs to stop, people.
Charles Hubbard
Middletown
On Thursday's hearings we heard that the Proud Boys planned to assasinate Pence and Pelosi if they saw them on 1/6 and that Pence's Chief of Staff had requested extra security for Pence before then because of Trump's rhetoric. We also learned that Trump never acknowledged the danger Pence was in, even after Pence was hidden in an underground bunker by Secret Service agents during 1/6.
Justice Ginsburg was robbed near the Watergate in 1996. John Kerry's wife was robbed at gunpoint on F St. in 1995. Clinton was president. No presidential statement of condemnation. No, you're right, assassination attempts are a bad thing. However, this guy called the police himself and turned himself in. I'm not sure that rises to the level of something a president has to make a public statement about. Meanwhile, right wing commentators are claiming Biden and / or Pelosi were behind the assassination attempt. I don't hear the Republicans saying that's nonsense.
As for inflation, certainly there's inflation. Everywhere. In every country. The Economist publishes a chart every week tracking all sorts of economic indicators all over the world, including inflation. The US is at 7.7%. The EU as a whole is 5.2%, with several countries with higher inflation rates. The UK is at 6.7%. Canada at 5.7%. Did Biden and the Democrats create worldwide inflation? If so, I have to admire their amazing powers.
On the other hand, if you turn to unemployment, the US has one of the best rates: 3.6%. Canada is 5.2%. The EU as a whole is 6.8%. And so on.
There is much to criticize, but it would be helpful to stick to the facts.
Mam, It seems to me that you are trying to mix oil and water - reacting to a ridiculous LTE with common sense. It is just going to separated out again.
We already know why there is a shortage of baby food and other products, we know what has caused inflation and it was not Biden. The only reason Hubbard is allowed to post idiotic LTE's is because he gets so many comments about his ridiculous statements.
Did you not hear your hero when he said "stand back and stand by Mr. Hubbard"????
This FNP forum has many people with right and left viewpoints; they constantly attack commenters who oppose their views. Very few commenters offer methods to work together to reach a common ground that, with compromises on each side, would be good for our country and people. We expect this from Congress. Why not expect it from each other? If a commenter opposes a viewpoint, instead of attacking another commenter, why not provide specific workable methods to resolve differences? Maybe some good ideas would arise that could be used by governments to resolve some of our issues.
I truly fear for our country. We may have many problems in our country right now, but the continued lies being spit out by our previous Commander in Chief are a menace to our democracy. These other issues: inflation, gas prices, gun control, abortion, immigration, are continually part of the American political climate. We have seen them before and will likely see them again. What we have not seen is an American President refusing the peaceful transfer of power and inciting others to "walk down to the Capital". Of course, if they had only "walked down to the Capital," we would not be experiencing this assault on our democracy.
One calling 911 to report themselves to the police and arrested without incident doesn’t quite qualify as an assassination attempt. When you send a mob to the Capitol to hang Pence, kill Pelosi, AOC, Schumer ,which we all saw on tv, and you still deny it ever happened, that’s appalling.
Mr. Hubbard,
They will be voted out. The dominant group of commenters within this section that desperately try to defend the indefensible are not representative of the nation as a whole. Thank God.
There is still hope for America
[thumbup] jsk. All the more reason to not miss an opportunity to vote.
* Claims for unemployment still hovering at 60 year lows. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-16/us-jobless-claims-edge-lower-reflecting-tight-labor-market
* Nancy Pelosi home was vandalized last year. Was that appalling? https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/report-nancy-pelosis-home-vandalized-with-pigs-head-fake-blood/
* AAA predicts record high travel this summer, https://youtu.be/9Z_z0xjWKjg
* and, I would think stopping 250,000 immigrants from entering the country illegally would be a good thing. Would you prefer they enter illegally?
JSK you keep saying the right will be voted into office as though a ‘threat’ rather than a ‘good thing.’
jsk, the objective should not be to just vote out Democrats, the ultimate objective should be the total destruction of the Democrat Party, which may not be an unattainable objective since the Democrat Party seems to be intent on destroying itself without out any outside help. As for the "dominant" group of useful idiots on these FNP comment pages who are constantly trying to defend the indefensible things their party and party leadership do, they are of no consequence. No intelligent and rational thinking people give them a second thought. Their blathering, name calling, and hateful comments show their true nature. They would have nothing to say at all if not for the talking points they get from the media propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.
Bhall says --- "Their blathering, name calling, and hateful comments show their true nature. " In the same article he calls for the "total destruction" of Democrats, refers to " useful idiots" and calls anything he doesn't agree with "propaganda". Hmmm...
Sad he doesn't see the irony.
bhall: You've just described yourself and the republican party perfectly. You'd have to be blind, ignorant, or both not to see that fact.
bhall, the name calling has been from the far right and you have been guilty of a lot of it. Still, if you got rid of the Democratic party, as you want, what are you left with? The answer is a Fascist dictatorship. Now that may suit you and Donald Trump, it doesn't suit many, probably most, of us.
jsk: Ummmm, let me see.... The voters cast 8 million more votes for Biden than they did for Trump last election, and many of those were republican voters who could not stand the stench of their party's candidates, and platforms. And by the way, now that your heroes have "normalized" uncivil and criminal election activities, and tarnished the principal of "peaceful transition of power".. that could go both ways, ya think?
Nelga, let's hope Donald Trump runs again! The Democratic party needs him to ensure another win. lol
How could Mr. Hubbard be so mistaken? Fox News on June 8, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-condemns-actions-armed-man-arrested-near-kavanaughs-home-supports-increased-security-justices
So where was the outrage from Republicans on the daily threats and bullying from the previous President? Why are Republicans running and winning on the big lie that the election was stolen from Trump? Why did even those who, as we have found out in the recent hearings, pushed back on Trump, did not warn the public about the attempt to overthrow an election? Why are Republicans saying the events of Jan 6 are past and were no big deal? Why are witnesses allowed to ignore subpoenas with what appears to be no serious consequences? Why are Republicans continuing to ignore the seriousness of the events of Jan 6 and the big lie that the previous President continues to spout every day?
