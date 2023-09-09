I find it ironic that President Joe Biden is again courting unions as part of his 2024 campaign, going so far as stating “I’m proud to be the most pro-union president in American history.”

This statement was made in June at his first reelection campaign rally at a Pennsylvania union hall.

Retired Traveler

The XL Pipeline is a red herring. Those were temporary jobs and it was more about oil than anything else. One example of Biden being "pro union" is in the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit. It only applies to cars made in union auto plants. EV cars made in non-union plants are not eligible. I disagree with the policy, but that's how the bill was written.

threecents
threecents

Sorry, we are only here for partisan squabbling - not the fact that cable and AM radio newsfotaimment is geared toward deplorable hypocrites.

Blueline
Blueline

One should remember that union support for politicians is normally bought, not based on merit. In addition, sometimes the members don't adhere to the directive.

Hayduke2

Blueline - given PAC's, the SC Citizen United decision, and other factors, what support for politicians isn't bought?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

If you read the case file, you will see that Citizens United actually leveled the playing field. It was not fair that Michael Moore could be referred to as a "journalist and documentarian" who could produce and publish blatantly political work products for public view during an election season, while nobody could produce a counter argument for viewing in the same time frame.

Hayduke2

Some will disagree, as do I. One of many : https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/citizens-united-explained

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Go to Oyez and read the actual case file, hay, not somebody's biased opinion of it. We're Moore's "documentaries" entirely self-funded and unbiased? Nope. So why shouldn't someone with an opposing view have the same opportunity to express their views? This was the core of Citizens United. Again, read the actual case and documentation, not someone's biased interpretation.

Hayduke2

But isn’t your take biased by your own values, beliefs, etc. ?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

No that source is rated center- left(and almost completely left) by the media iias fact check website. BTW, thanks for that reference. I am now a paid member.

threecents
threecents

[thumbup]HD2[thumbup]

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

3???

Fredginrickey

Yes, Gab, the difference being we know that Michael Moore produced that film.

Thanks to CU, PACs raise enormous amounts of money and do not disclose the donors.

It should be publicly disclosed who is buying influence and who is being bought.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

@ Fredginrickey Sep 9, 2023 7:07pm

No, FGR, the project was financed by Harvey Weinstein and Miramax, so it wasn't Michael Moore's money.

Originally planned to be financed by Mel Gibson's Icon Productions (which planned to give Michael Moore eight figures in upfront cash and potential backend), Fahrenheit 9/11 was later picked up by Miramax Films and Wild Bunch in May 2003 after Icon Productions had abruptly dropped the financing deal it made. Miramax had earlier distributed another film for Moore, The Big One, in 1997.

Reference:

Fahrenheit 9/11

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fahrenheit_9%2F11?wprov=sfla1

Fredginrickey

So we know the movie was financed by Miramar and Weinstein, we do not know the donors of PACs thanks to CU.

The public deserves to know who is buying politicians and who is being bought.

gary4books
gary4books

Lost jobs on Keystone pipe? Not long term jobs. In less than a year or so those jobs were over. Pipeline completed and oil shipped to China.

I hope David likes Florida. It seems a better place for him.

jsklinelga

Gary,

He is definitely a pro white collar union President. The teacher's Union and the various government unions have become powerful progressive Democrat entities. But I wonder how many "blue collar" union folks support Biden and the progressive party. A copule of recent country songs that skyrocketed virally would suggest otherwise

Hayduke2

Have you read the comments from the author of those "country" songs you reference? Really jsk, what factual evidence do you have for the "pro white collar union President" comment, other than you opinion.

Fredginrickey

JSk

You think that blue collar workers only listen to country music?

That Richmond guy is apolitical, btw.

It cracks me up during election season when the Republicans dust off their camo hunting clothes, grab some cheap cans of beer, borrow a gun and perch their butts on the tailgate of a pickup, and pretend to love country music.

I suggest you listen to Eminem’s magnum opus, Lose Yourself, very few songs capture the blue collar struggle better than that song,

I’m sure more than a few blue collar workers relate to Eminem more than a big city “country” singer who grew up in a “big town” pretending to be from a “small town”.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

If you are talented enough, you can write convincingly about anything (Billy Joel, NYC, “Allentown.”)

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

No different than any other construction project, Gary. After all, who continues to build a project when the project is completed? The construction workers just move on to their next gig.

selwood21

Very enlightening post Gabe.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

😂 But true. I shared a hotel with frackers in upstate PA. Very polite transients. It had been awhile since anybody nodded and “ma’am”ed me just for passing nearby.

Hayduke2

The difference is that this was made political and the numbers used to present false claims. Most of those jobs were 4-8 month construction jobs ( btw, they don't meet the criteria for the government's definition of a "job" ). The issues, as you are aware, around the XL pipeline and the "oil" it carried were many.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

And the oil continues to reach the market via train; long, long freight trains that are far more prone to accident than pipelines. So what was gained? Less CO2 pumped into the atmosphere? Nope. Less environmental damage from spills? Nope. How about fewer deaths fron accidents? Nope. See the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster as a horrific example.

Hayduke2

Agree, but the issue is broader than "jobs lost". That's my only point.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

"The issues, as you are aware, around the XL pipeline and the "oil" it carried were many."

Ummm...this refers to more then jobs lost. So if you meant only jobs lost, why bring it up?

Report
Hayduke2

Because they all factor into the comments.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

How so? The only issue that was brought up was jobs, and the other unmentioned issues that you brought up were refuted.

threecents
threecents

[thumbup]HD2[thumbup]

