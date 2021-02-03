President Joe Biden claims to be a devout Catholic, but his actions on key moral issues belie his claim, as the teaching magisterium of the Catholic Church has made publicly clear. Biden simply does not represent a Catholic with a well-formed conscience on moral issues.
The pity of this obvious weakness is that in this age of literacy and availability on what it means to be a devout Catholic, Biden will have to answer for his faulty conscience without having a reasonable excuse for its faults. Such a man in such an influential position is in grave danger of losing his soul. Such a man is more to be pitied than honored.
The secular press, which claims he is a Pope Francis Catholic, does a disservice to all Catholics, including the Pope and the president. Its attempt to undermine what the Catholic Church teaches concerning the fullness of truth in regard to both faith and morals is deceitful. The secular press is in no position to tell a Catholic what it means to be a Catholic. Belief in all that the Church teaches and acting in accord with that teaching are both essential to being a devout Catholic. President Joe Biden is clearly not measuring up to the Catholic standard he claims to represent.
Jim Devereaux
Ijamsville
While I have read a couple of positive letters about the Frederick County Health Department’s efficiency in vaccine distribution, I would like to share another side.
I am a 60-plus-year-old Frederick County Public Schools teacher and was able to schedule a vaccine appointment through the health department for (Jan. 28) at 11:36 a.m. Many of my colleagues and friends had done the same and also received appointments. At about 10:30, I started receiving messages from colleagues who had gone to their scheduled appointment as FCPS teachers/staff, and had been turned away because they were not 75 years or older.
At the same time, three other friends, who are not yet 75 and are not FCPS employees, were writing to say they had just received their vaccines. It appeared to me that it was luck of the draw, so I decided to try my luck. I was greeted at the door and immediately asked if I was an FCPS teacher. I was informed that they were only accepting first responders and people 75 years or older. I explained that I was in cohort 1B and had a scheduled appointment. I was told again that I did not fit the criteria and that they had already turned away several other teachers today.
Given the enormous controversy about vaccines and returning to the classroom, and given the fact that I am in cohort 1B and the state of Maryland is “officially” at 1C, and given the fact that I was able to secure an appointment online using the Health Department’s website, it was very discouraging, to say the least, that I too was turned away.
I am also curious as to who will receive the vaccines that were slated for the appointments that were rejected.
Theresa Badum
Frederick
In his column on Jan. 28, Rick Blatchford stated that the swamp has won, and he is correct. The problem is that in our system only candidates from our two major political parties have a chance to win. Blatchford refers to the politicians of both parties as swamp dwellers. I think we should use “swamper” as a synonym for politician.
In 2016, the Republican Swamp Party decided that Donald Trump was the best candidate to lead them to victory. Trump used the Republican Party to get elected and then decided he would lead the country as a king. It turned out that Trump’s kingdom was worse than any swamp. Most Republican swampers continued to support him because his voters were needed to keep them in power.
Trump’s leadership was so bad, most swamp experts felt he had no chance of being re-elected. However, he received more votes than expected because many voters felt he would be better than the swampers.
In 2016, I could not bring myself to vote for the candidate of either major party, so I voted for one of the minor parties. In 2020, I felt the swamp would be better than four more years of Trump as king.
Our Congress, when led by either major party, is full of swampers. It appears they spend much of their time and our tax dollars on things that will help them get re-elected. They receive guidance and help getting re-elected from swamp guides, also known as lobbyists. These swamp guides represent the largest and wealthiest organizations and corporations in our country and wield significant influence in the swamp.
As individuals, you and I do not have swamp guides, so we will remain swamp losers.
Newt Plaisance
Frederick
I have an idea for a charity fundraiser. A discussion/debate between two frequent contributors to the FNP. The participants would be Messrs. Devereaux and Kline. The topic would be whose version of Christianity is the correct one. I’d pay good money to be a spectator.
Catholics vs. Catholics. The score is 0-0, Catholics lose.
I asked a Primitive Baptist preacher for his vision of the Catholic Church, He said "Well, with all their trappings and doctrines you'd think they were on to something, but in the eyes of some it appears to be the greatest hoax ever played on mankind"... Yet just 16% of Earth's population claims to be Catholic. I'll reserve my opinion.
Anyone who has read LTE's from Jim D in the past know he pretends to be the torch bearer of the Catholic Church, which I belong to and attend services regularly. However, he, like so many other people who say they are Christian, evangelical or whatever religious term they choose are in reality only a one-platform voter. They only vote anti-abortion. Period. They look at nothing else. I've heard many in the church say they "held their nose" when they voted, usually Republican, for anti-abortion candidates. I'm sure Jim D voted for Trump, a narcissistic, self-serving person who has done NOTHING to advance the teachings of Jesus Christ I know, like love they neighbor, treat others as you want people to treat you and take care of the poor and less fortunate. What a hypocrite. But, Trump got him pro-life judges, so, the hate, division, support for racists, cutting support for those in need and the rest of his misdeeds is okay. Maybe for him and others I know, but not me. At least we have a president who attends church services regularly and with purpose, not just for ceremony.
Jim's written this letter about 25 times since I started reading this paper.
Wow, the author claims to know what constitutes a religion he happens to belong to. He is critical of the president's sincerity with regard to the religion he chooses to subscribe to. He disparges the president and yet he whole heartedly support the privious president, make excuses for his mutiple divorces, separating children from their families, disparaging handicapped individuals, name calling, bullying, infatuation with wealth, and encouraging sedition. What a delusional sense of outrage and lack of morals he displays in writing this. Hypocrite.
I had no idea that the final arbiter of Catholicism lived in Ijamsville, and was not even a priest. Joe Biden was elected President, not pope or even archbishop, and is under oath to uphold the Constitution and not the Bible or any given doctrine derived from said Bible.
As in all of this LTE author's letters it takes him a couple hundred words to makes a one-sentence point. He just likes to hear himself write. Tell me Jim, where on the spectrum of Christianity do you place Trump? Certainly somewhere. He knows how to hold up a bible.
Next "Pope Jim" will be telling Pope Francis how he doesn't really measure up as a true Catholic.
There is no religion test for any government official. Quid Pro Joe is a weathervane and he'll point whichever direction the wind blows - or his handlers tell him.
All politicians are wind watchers
I’m Catholic too Jim, and guess what - the church as a whole no longer lives up to its ideals. It’s not your place to judge anyway, and you come across as a pious donkey. Just stop.
matt - spot on! JSK seems to think he is not only the spokesperson for the Catholic religion but also the final authority. Pious donkey is generous.
Oh, why insult donkeys
"President Joe Biden is clearly not measuring up to the Catholic standard he claims to represent."
So what? It is his fidelity to the constitution that matters.
And time will tell about his fidelity to....you know, you know, the thing.
