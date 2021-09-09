Every time Joe Biden appears before the American public, he comes across not as a president or a commander-in-chief but sadly as a weak, pathetic, clueless and tired old man.
He states that he stands behind his decisions made on Afghanistan. I don’t believe that he has any idea what damage he has done to America, our allies and people of Afghanistan that helped us for the last 20 years.
He is clueless and apparently so are the people that are advising him on our withdrawal from Afghanistan. And because of his actions, there will be at least 13 brave American soldiers who came home in a flag-draped coffin instead of into the arms of their family and loved ones.
May God bless all those brave soldiers who knowingly knew the risks they were facing, and yet went into a country taken over by terrorists who hate Americans, to rescue their fellow American and Afghans. My heart goes out to all of them. I pray for their safety. I am ashamed of our government and military leaders. Heads need to roll from the top down.
Carol Keeney
Frederick
(1) comment
President Biden surely has more knowledge of what the meaning of Afghanistan was then the clueless buffoon before him would have had. You know, the one who agreed to release 5000 terrorists, pulled half of the then U.S. forces out of country, and did all it could to hinder or prevent the U.S. from evacuating thos Afghanis that helped us. Rather than old and tired, I see a president who accepts blame, shows he cares, and tries to do the right thing rather than the buffoon who is a liar, adulterer, and molester.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.