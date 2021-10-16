Here we are 10 months into the Biden administration, and we have cargo ships anchored off the California and Georgia ports, some 50 to 60, or more, waiting to get unloaded. It takes an estimated three days to unload a cargo ship. Containers are piling up on docks because there are not enough trucks to pick them up.
John Deere workers and others are striking for better wages and benefits. All across this country there are businesses that are reducing hours due to staff shortages. Fast food places are reducing hours due to shortages, even though they have increased their wages to $13 and $16 or more an hour — some are even closing all together.
The economy is in the worst shape it’s been. Unemployment, despite the fake statistics that Biden and his administration keep putting out, is the worst it’s been in years. But the CNN’s of the country say we are doing great.
Biden, in a recent speech, finally referred to the unemployment situation as not quite as good, but said we are working on it. The sky is falling down around Biden and his administration, yet they keep saying things are great.
This is who America placed in power on Jan. 6, 2021. We have been declining ever since.
The port of Los Angeles is now going to work 24/7. The port of Savannah is also having issues with 80,000 shipping containers stacked up. There are 25 cargo ships anchored off Savannah at this time. This is why you are seeing your store shelves empty.
This is the president, who has trouble walking up or down stairs, that you are relying on to fix it. Trump was a loud mouth, no question, but there were not the problems in his four years that we have had in the past 10 months — and we have three more years to go.
It is bad enough we have to deal with the pandemic, but now we are dealing with this as well. Wake up, Biden. Come out of the fog and work on making this country viable again.
Oh, and let’s not forget the Americans still stranded in Afghanistan who face danger daily due to Biden. Unbelievable that this country would put someone like Biden in office. Even more unbelievable, we continue to allow him to stay in office. November 2022 is your chance to start making changes.
Charles Hubbard
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.