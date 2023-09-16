Another tiresome column about Joe Biden’s age has been published ("Biden's age poses a big issue he can't get around" by Jonah Goldberg, The Frederick News-Post, Sept. 7).

Biden's age is irrelevant.

gary4books
gary4books

If I had the time and energy to write a letter, I doubt that I could do better than this letter. The President is a team leader and has many who can do what he may find difficult.

Just let the voters decide.

selwood21

"I would rather have as president an octogenarian who believes in democracy."...Joe Biden is just the opposite. He and his administration have been trying to control free speech by colluding with big tech...https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/biden-court-censorship-now-what...He has completely ignored the laws of immigration and encourages an open boarder. How you think he is for democracy is just unbelievable.

petersamuel

Biden's problem is he's losing 'it'. It being his mental faculties. He has trouble speaking a clear coherent sentence. His memory is going... He's senile. Is age a factor: probably. Mental decline is closely related to aging. Biden's mental deterioration is palpable. He's not mentally fit enough to do the job of Prez now, let alone serve another term.

Fredginrickey

Thanks for the diagnosis , Doc, where did you get your medical degree?

Biden is Old, yes.

Yet, Biden has gotten more done to benefit citizens in 3 years than most former Presidents in 4 or 8.

And is a higher functioning candidate than the leading 2024 GOP candidates.

Let’s see…

Trump= perverse psychopath?

De Santis= sociopath?

Haley= pathological liar, narcissist?

Pence= misogynistic Hyperreligiosity?

Ramaswarmy= Delusional Grandiosity?

Scott= Repression?

Christie= a bridgegate too far, is being nasty a mental disorder?

Hutchinson= Delusions that he has any chance

The rest of the candidates, see Hutchinson

The armchair diagnoses are irrelevant, Biden has always misspoken, as he has a speech disorder, and he is old, but he’s not a traitorous, insurrection supporting weasel like his opponents, so definitely qualified to run against anyone in the GOP.

mikebinkley2022

Excellent points made in this letter. The presidency was not intended to be the powerhouse that it is today - Americans should never rely on 1 person to lead the country. Multiple and competing interests should make up the executive branch because it represents multiple and competing interests. What we need are people who adhere to democratic principles and Trump's attempted coup (and anyone who supported this attempt) is bad for America.

PaulD3

Huh , you ever heard of the 3 branches of government? Executive, Legislative, Judiciary? Check and Balances, Impeachment.

I think what you want is a Monarchy, we’re the majority rules and the minority has no rights. This way you can deport all the Trump supporters and have your version of utopia.

PaulD3

I would rather have a President regardless of age ( per the constitution) that believes in a Republic, were power is held by individual citizens, The people elect representatives to make laws according to the constraints of a constitution. We are ruled by the laws made by those elected representatives of the people.And finally a constitution that protects the rights of all people from the will of the majority.

The duties of the President per the constitution.

Commander and Chief of “Armed Forces”, signs treaties, nominates ambassadors, cabinet secretaries federal judges, meets with foreign leaders and since 1945 the only person in America that can destroy the world.

jsklinelga

Obviously an admission that Biden is not a leader. The Republicans have said this since he announced his run for Presidency. The claims have been repeated oft: Hiding in the basement, shielded from the press, abysmal decision making, erc.

Bur with the current state of the country it seems the Democrats would be better served blaming the mistakes of the last three years on the man, not his advisors.

mikebinkley2022

"Hiding in the basement"...yet just this week he just returned from a trip to Vietnam where he is shoring up American interests to stave off Chinese influence. "Shielded from the press"...yet has been giving speeches all over the world...."Abysmal decision making"...yet he didn't try to launch a coup with fake electors and overturn a democratic election. Your claims are unsubstantiated and just parroted talking points. Meanwhile, the fractured Republicans in Congress are priming themselves to shut down the government. This is the party you support? The ones who cannot even govern?

selwood21

The man has been on vacation 40% of the time he's been in office.

niceund

However, we should have a president who can stay awake all day, be able to put together a sentence and be able to walk up steps without tripping 3 times in 10 seconds. Most importantly, the president should follow his oath to protect and defend America, not break it up and sell it piece by piece to our enemies. This president and his handlers need to be booted out or our country will die.

Fredginrickey

Break up the country and sell it piece by piece?

Pretty sure Biden’s DoJ is protecting and defending the country by trying and jailing the people who attempted to overthrow our government on 1/6.

The only ones who need to be booted are the traitors who supported the insurrection and the persons (s) who incited it.

knahs25

Great points made in this letter

