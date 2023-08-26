Several times over the past few months, I've thought about March 1968, when Lyndon Johnson shocked the country by making a TV announcement on a Sunday night that he was not running for re-election.

I've thought about that because I'm becoming more convinced as time passes that Joe Biden should do the same thing.

mamlukman

If they did, they'd get the same people repeating the same things! But it's great that that letter writer has informed us of a new legal principle: If it's "not a big deal" to you, apparently it's not a crime, no matter what those pesky laws say.

Jim Hartley

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

I’ve had the same fantasy, Mr. Berkheimer, but the Democratic Party would be badly fractured if Mr. Biden were withdraw. Elder Biden will prevail over elder Trump, which is the critical outcome for the country.

DickD

If the alternative is Trump, Biden wins by a landslide!

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Honestly, based on what, Dick? So there is nothing to worry about come election day if it's such a shoe-in, or is this just hubris?

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

It will definitely be a a first time in history. The oldest president facing the second oldest candidate ever, who lost the presidency and now has 91 felony charges. Not to mention still weighing sexual assault punishment. I guess this election will test America’s character.

Trump looks and act less physically and mentally fit.for the position. Plus he’s simply an awful human being. Right?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

And who would be the alternative candidate from the Democrats, Mr Berkheimer? Who stands out, and has significant accomplishments that could beat Trump? Biden reluctantly stepped in when none of the other candidates could beat the incumbent Trump.

Piedmontgardener

Gretchen Whitmer. She'd crush Trump.

threecents
threecents

I only know her name because someone tried to off her.

Fredginrickey

PMG,

Maybe, but don’t underestimate misogyny’s ugly place.

I’ll whole heartedly back her in 2028, but I’m taking no chances with Trump out on bail, and not convicted.

Plus the whack jobs, DeSantis and Ramaswarmy waiting in the wings.

My vote and $$$$ are backing Biden.

mamlukman

Absolutely. She's been my #1 for years. If anyone doubts her, go back and watch a video of her giving the Democratic rebuttal to Trump's last State of the Union speech. Composed, logical, forceful. AND a woman. AND from the Midwest. AND someone who went to college in Michigan not the East or West coasts. AND someone from a middle class background. AND someone who has proven they can win big in a toss-up state. Shall I go on? Her one negative is the same negative for ALL candidates--both Republican and Democratic: no foreign policy background.

