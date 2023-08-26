Several times over the past few months, I've thought about March 1968, when Lyndon Johnson shocked the country by making a TV announcement on a Sunday night that he was not running for re-election.
I've thought about that because I'm becoming more convinced as time passes that Joe Biden should do the same thing.
The recent announcement that a special counsel has been appointed was, for me, the crossing of the Rubicon. This exponentially increases the difficulty of running a top-notch campaign.
A withdrawal now would give the Democrats 15 months, compared to the eight months that they had in 1968. There are potential quality candidates out there. This is the time to give them the go-ahead.
The Republicans have been very successful in convincing the public that Biden is not up to the job. In spite of some solid accomplishments, his low 40s approval rating shows that. He's also too old and that's not going to improve.
Presidential scholars will probably look at the economy, the end of the pandemic, bipartisan legislation and the return of sanity and dignity to the White House, and rate the one term somewhat favorably.
The Democrats should be hoping that all of the thinking in 2024 is directed to the criminal running against them and not to Hunter Biden. After all, a Trump election presents an existential threat to our future as a democracy.
The Democrats are far from perfect, but don't judge them on lack of perfection — judge them against the alternative.
If they did, they'd get the same people repeating the same things! But it's great that that letter writer has informed us of a new legal principle: If it's "not a big deal" to you, apparently it's not a crime, no matter what those pesky laws say.
Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.
I’ve had the same fantasy, Mr. Berkheimer, but the Democratic Party would be badly fractured if Mr. Biden were withdraw. Elder Biden will prevail over elder Trump, which is the critical outcome for the country.
If the alternative is Trump, Biden wins by a landslide!
Honestly, based on what, Dick? So there is nothing to worry about come election day if it's such a shoe-in, or is this just hubris?
It will definitely be a a first time in history. The oldest president facing the second oldest candidate ever, who lost the presidency and now has 91 felony charges. Not to mention still weighing sexual assault punishment. I guess this election will test America’s character.
Trump looks and act less physically and mentally fit.for the position. Plus he’s simply an awful human being. Right?
And who would be the alternative candidate from the Democrats, Mr Berkheimer? Who stands out, and has significant accomplishments that could beat Trump? Biden reluctantly stepped in when none of the other candidates could beat the incumbent Trump.
Gretchen Whitmer. She'd crush Trump.
I only know her name because someone tried to off her.
PMG,
Maybe, but don’t underestimate misogyny’s ugly place.
I’ll whole heartedly back her in 2028, but I’m taking no chances with Trump out on bail, and not convicted.
Plus the whack jobs, DeSantis and Ramaswarmy waiting in the wings.
My vote and $$$$ are backing Biden.
Absolutely. She's been my #1 for years. If anyone doubts her, go back and watch a video of her giving the Democratic rebuttal to Trump's last State of the Union speech. Composed, logical, forceful. AND a woman. AND from the Midwest. AND someone who went to college in Michigan not the East or West coasts. AND someone from a middle class background. AND someone who has proven they can win big in a toss-up state. Shall I go on? Her one negative is the same negative for ALL candidates--both Republican and Democratic: no foreign policy background.
