On the front page of the Nov. 24 FNP is the story, “US to release 50 million barrels of oil”, for which President Biden stated, “While our combined actions will not solve the problems of high gas prices overnight, it will make a difference. ... It will take time, but before long you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank.”
Really? Did the News-Post give this Associated Press article any type of critical thinking before publishing? For example, how long will it take the U.S. to consume 50 million barrels of oil? Do you know what the daily consumption of oil is in the U.S.? Well, it’s approximately 19 million barrels of oil per day. So that means 50 million barrels will last approximately 2.6 days.
So the next question is this. How will 2.6 days of oil added to U.S. oil resources lower gas prices? And if so, by how much? What happens if OPEC and the other oil-producing countries decide to reduce their production by 50 million barrels? Checkmate, right? No difference in gas prices.
Another question, and this one is a zinger. Will all of the 50 million barrels released go to U.S. production, or will some of it be shipped overseas? Reports are that up to 18 million barrels will be shipped to China and India, leaving just 32 million barrels for the U.S. That’s 1.6 days of U.S. consumption.
By interjecting himself into the price-of-gas issue in the U.S., Biden now owns the price-of-gas issue in the U.S., and if prices hold where they are, or go higher, then it’s all Biden’s fault. Good luck with trying to shift blame for high gas prices on Trump or anyone else.
As Biden would say, c’mon man, start thinking critically about what you are publishing. That is, unless, you have no interest in being looked upon as a source of news so much as a source of propaganda.
Bill Hall
Frederick
[thumbup] [thumbup] [thumbup]
