Starting day one of his presidency, Joe Biden has pursued dismantling and destroying everything that has made America first.
Under attack is our U.S. Constitution, rule of law, safety and security, southern border, economy, energy independence, educational curriculum-teachings, freedom of speech and the cost of living for Americans.
While all of the above has put the leadership and motivation of President Biden in question, the Afghanistan fiasco confirms the lack of the first and the dangers of the second.
Biden’s sole decision to withdrawing American military forces before 10,000 American citizens have been safely returned home was incomprehensible. With still no viable plan in place for their rescue, the number of American deaths could far exceed the 3,000 Americans that died in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
Surrendering billions of dollars of U.S. military armaments left behind for the Taliban army, Russia and China governments to study and replicate our technology will overtake the balance of power from America.
What’s next? How would President Biden respond when China’s attempts to take over Taiwan? Russia, China joining forces with the new Taliban? Does not look good.
Americans and the leaders of the world are witness to the truth. Biden lacks the physical strength, mental acumen and leadership skills needed to be the president of the United States.
To keep America first, President Biden must follow the advice he gave Governor Andrew Cuomo — honorably remove himself from office by resigning as the president of the United States.
Warren Tunkel
Frederick
(3) comments
Mr. Tunkel,
Not going to happen and if it does: what do we have? Kamala Harris. Biden is a figurehead. Just as all the irregularities and incidences of fraud in the election were handled ultra cautiously so as not to harm the status quo, so will Biden's Presidency. Effectively the Democrat Party, and its entrenched establishment, is leading the country
2022 cannot come quick enough.
Excuse me, are you speaking of the "Big Buffoon Loser" in November 2020 who started the fiasco of Afghanistan withdrawal without any real teeth to the 'peace agreement? Because that's what your words imply.
Fj (or whatever your name is)
It is hard to respect someone who cast meaningless accusations and does it behind the cloak of anonymity. Social media, and its onslaught of vociferous snowflakes is not helping this country. Frankly in times of trouble it is hard to listen to the cowardly.
But they march on. Most times with the ever present mantra: blame others.
As far as Trump, here is a clip from the AP (not a friend of Trump)
"But Biden can go only so far in claiming the agreement boxed him in. It had an escape clause: The U.S. could have withdrawn from the accord if Afghan peace talks failed. They did, but Biden chose to stay in it,"
