I watched President Biden's speech to the nation with great interest, and he did not disappoint. It underscored to me that politicians — Democratic and Republican — cannot or will not tell the truth to the American people. President Trump often made outlandish claims and frequently did not take responsibility for his failures. When he lost, the press advised us that the adults were finally back in charge and President Biden promised "truth and transparency." His speech did not give me hope.
President Biden seemed to take all the credit for the increase in the vaccination rate. In fact, the pharmaceutical companies should have been given the credit for creating the vaccines and producing them at record rates. His "bold" prediction that his administration would administer 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, neglected to point out that on his first day in office, the states were already vaccinating citizens at a rate of 1 million a day. With the additional production by the companies we are doing around 2 million a day, his bold prediction is not bold at all.
He then went on to say that he was pressing to get schools — at least K-8 — fully opened or at least in a hybrid mode in the next several months. Didn't his staff tell him that shortly after he took office, his CDC director advised that teachers did not have to be vaccinated to safely go back to teaching and that 16 million students were already in school full or part-time? He and many state politicians are bowing down to the teacher unions — like Maryland's — which are more interested in flexing their political muscle than helping the students they are hired to teach.
Finally, he then told the us that we "may" be able to have a normal 4th of July. We would "hopefully" be able to have a small group of relatives and friends over to celebrate. With the promised general availability of the vaccines by May 1, and the millions of Americans with antibodies from contracting the disease, we will be able to make our own decisions about what level of risk we are willing to take by the end of May. His prolonging of fear and uncertainty does a disservice to all Americans who are healthy or who have had been vaccinated.
(5) comments
I was unable to watch with "great interest" and struggled to stay engaged. I find him boring and soothing and I love my new relaxed relationship with politics.
When you're spiraling down a hopeless, helpless pit of despair because your cult hero lost his bid to be God and was relegated to Purgatory (otherwise known as Mara-Largo), it's no wonder reality is a road to far for you. We Americans, and the world, will be a better place now that we have a fallible human being in the White House, so get over yourself; the sun will come up tomorrow.
President Unity and Transparency is stumbling badly, and I don't mean just stumbling three times up the stairs to Air Force One. Wonder how long a president has to be in office to qualify for the pension and lifetime benefits? Wonder how long before President Harris takes over and Hidin' Biden stays home all the time?
His upcoming press conference should be interesting. What's the deadline for the press to submit their questions for approval?
Oh for pities sake, what a winey LTE. And I have heard all these talking points in online comments from Bosco. Wait, are Harry and Bosco the same person? I doubt it. There are so many of them who are brainwashed by conservative talk show dividers.
Tough to argue against the facts, isn't it? Hidin' Biden is just like any other politician - you can tell when he's lying because his lips are moving? Mr. Unity? Mr. Transparent?
His actions speak for themselves.
Looking forward to a cookout in your backyard on the 4th?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.