Regarding President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan article from Sept. 12 (Page A12 of The Frederick News-Post), like many others, I am concerned and appalled by the overwhelming amount of money that this program would cost. According to the article, the Congressional Budget Office estimates costs at approximately $400 billion.

Another example of this government’s almost total disregard to our national debt and the devaluation of our money and economy. Even more, I am upset over another aspect and result this program represents. That is the erosion of ethics and the lack of responsibility of our government and this new society.

For those who paid off their loan debts, the program is unfair.

