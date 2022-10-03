Regarding President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan article from Sept. 12 (Page A12 of The Frederick News-Post), like many others, I am concerned and appalled by the overwhelming amount of money that this program would cost. According to the article, the Congressional Budget Office estimates costs at approximately $400 billion.
Another example of this government’s almost total disregard to our national debt and the devaluation of our money and economy. Even more, I am upset over another aspect and result this program represents. That is the erosion of ethics and the lack of responsibility of our government and this new society.
Forgiving a debt that was made in good faith and without deception flies in the face of the ethics and principles I was taught and this country was built on. My parents and grandparents taught and lived the example that you pay what you owe.
When I graduated from high school, one reason I did not attend college was because my family could not afford it. I personally did not want to take on debt I thought I may not be able to pay back. This society has spent great effort in convincing every student that they have to go to college — that blue collar jobs are a bad option and offer no future.
This has helped create a large amount of college graduates who cannot or don’t want to take jobs to pay these loans back. It has also helped create a great void in the workforce. I do not know of a local work-with-your-hands type of business that is not desperate for new employees. My small business has been looking for service techs for almost two years now.
So our government promotes a program to wipe the slate clean and do some type of a fantasy do-over. All the while, having the taxpayers pay the bill continues to leave the void in the job market and does not address the real problems. If we tell a generation that it is OK to forgive these loans, what does this say to other generations and the future? Warning: If we keep eroding the ethics and principles that built this society, we may end up with a society not worth having.
For those who paid off their loan debts, the program is unfair.
