The pharmaceutical industry and its medical minions keep telling us that we must get vaccinated. I’m vaccinated, and feel people should be against COVID or you are a threat to society and we also must keep testing. But forgive me if I’m skeptical of anything put out by big pharma and its lackeys who have profited tremendously over the years from misery and death. Very few of these people have been held to account for the misery they have caused or allowed to happen.
In the mid to late 80s and 90s, crack cocaine hit Frederick and many other cities nationwide with a vengeance. I think the highest rate for the city for homicides was nine, however the body count associated with the epidemic in America’s largest cities was much higher, in hundreds and some in the thousands. The misery and pain caused to families was unmeasurable.
Locally, the largest drug dealers weren’t in the open-air drug markets in Frederick, it was in the office of a prominent doctor who was a celebrity with many of the local liberal elites. Some who knew exactly what he was doing, yet they remained silent. They don’t talk about such things at their elitist cocktail parties, luncheons and dinners. I guess they forgot that “silence is violence”!!! When faced with the consequences of his actions, he fled to a non-extradition country in central America and only returned to face justice when he was terminally ill.
Where were the protests in front of his office?
The opioid epidemic has made the deaths and misery from crack look small. Many pharmaceutical companies regularly sent representatives (and still do) to doctor’s offices pushing their wares and knowing full well what the terrible consequences were. I believe there are only two countries that allow the onslaught of TV adds for pharmaceuticals, New Zealand is one, guess what the other is? Yet, there has been very little accountability in the medical profession or from big pharma.
Yes, the FDA and DEA finally cracked down on these peddlers of poison and a few doctors in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee, etc, have gone to jail. Some companies are being forced to pay billions, but is that accountability for the hundreds of thousands of deaths and untold misery? Imagine if law enforcement had been responsible for the same number of deaths as the opioid epidemic? Has the Legislature even considered making some of their disciplinary hearings public? I think we know what that answer is.
Now these same companies want to have us believe they are acting in our best interests when telling everyone they must be vaccinated and tested constantly. Does anyone else wonder why people are skeptical when these people (some now occupying high level; local, state and national governmental positions) talk and give recommendations?
Patrick O’Brien
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.