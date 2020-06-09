Every one of the organizers of Friday night’s March for Justice deserves all the praise in the world for what they did. The speakers they assembled spoke to African-American pain, fear, and anger that has long gone ignored and neglected, and I felt the crowd be moved as they spoke.
If and when any of them make their move to run for office, or when they make their endorsement for a candidate, they can be sure they will have my support. This is a group ready to lead in this city.
I am not going to act like I have always been the most activist-bent person in the world. I am not going to act like I am the most friendly person to my neighbors. But I certainly see the families from the apartments surrounding me, many of them African-American and Hispanic. I always see the kids go out for bike rides, and I think about how none of them should ever feel fear while they do it. I think about whether or not they have heard “The Talk” about how to interact with law enforcement, and how they should never have to give it to their own kids when they get their first bikes.
Friday night showed a wide swath of this community ready to step up for the cause. The peaceful protests in the days before and after showed people ready to show up for the cause.
Black lives matter. They have to.
