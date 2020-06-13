I am the darker brother; a 58-year-old black man living in America. Over the course of my life, I have been both witness and victim to racial bias. It didn’t make me angry, it didn’t make me bitter. It primarily made me sad that people treated me differently simply because of the color of my skin.
You see, I knew in all these instances that God made me who I am and that he made me to be equal to anyone else. So, I did not let the small minds of others kill my dreams. Those of you who are offended by the term “Black Lives Matter” need to see a different perspective. It is not that black people want to be treated differently, but it is that we want to be treated equally.
I agree that all lives matter, but the sad part is that in 2020, we would even need to voice that black lives matter too. For those of you who don’t understand the problem with the flying of confederate flags and the displaying of statues that depict confederate officers of the Civil War, wake up. These are, and have always been, reminders to those of us whose ancestors lived under the shackles of slavery of just how oppressive America has been and continues to be for black people. We have reached a boiling point in this country, a point where we either must implement change or see the America we all know and love crumble right before our eyes.
Black people are frustrated waiting on the dream that never seems to come. The time is now to make this country what it can and needs to be, the land of the free and the home of the brave for all its citizens.
