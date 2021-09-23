The withdrawal of American troops and civilians from Afghanistan has been talked about and planned for by previous administrations — that is true. However, it was totally mishandled by the current administration.
American soldiers died, and American civilians were left behind. You cannot blame previous administrations for this debacle. The blame falls completely on Joe Biden and his administration and the handling of the withdrawal. Biden is the commander in chief and the decisions made were his.
If the withdrawal was not bad enough, leaving many Americans still there, turning over millions of dollars of military hardware to the Taliban and other terrorists, as well as causing the deaths of 13 Marines, we now have to contend with thousands of refugees coming into this country.
Now, Biden and his administration want the American people to feel safe in the fact they are putting these refugees through rigorous checks before allowing them into American cities. Well, if I was a Taliban leader or other terrorist commander, I would have used this evacuation to America as a perfect way to get my followers into this country to await orders on committing whatever terrorist attacks they deem necessary.
Only time will tell if allowing this many refugees into this country at one time was a mistake. How long before he and his administration open the gates of our borders to the south? Just think, America, we are only nine months into this administration. We still have over three more years. November 2022 cannot come soon enough. May God help us, and keep us safe. God Bless America.
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
(5) comments
Finally after 20 years, we are no longer at war. No American young men and women troops in combat - accomplished.
Excellent, and accurate, letter, Mr. Hubbard. That's exactly what happened, and your fears for our safety are not unfounded. And, if you regularly read the comments which are posted here, I'm sure you know that Joementia's good little sheeple will soon telling you how "wrong" you are, that you "don't know what you're talking about," that it's all "Trump's fault," and everything else they can think up to cover up for that senile old fool and deflect from the fact that you are correct. Don't pay them any attention, their brainwashing by the Dimocrat Party has been thorough and they simply don't know any better. November 8th next year will be a slap to their faces that will wake them up to the damage that idiot, whom they voted for last year, has done to this country.
Let their trolling begin. [lol][lol][lol]
CD
At the end of your comment you mentioned Nov 8, 2022. At the end of his letter Mr. Hubbard alluded to God keeping us safe. The two may go hand and hand. Just as the men who wanted to drag the two new men that entered the city of Sodom into the streets to have their way with them God blinded them from finding the door. It is as if divine intervention has blinded Mr. Biden and his controllers from all reason and sound judgement. How else could you explain the incredible series of poor judgement and bad decisions in just 8 months. But as you proffered it will lead to a far more promising result in Nov of 2022.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] jsk!
You mean the Americans who have ignored or resisted efforts to get them out. You mean the plan for withdrawal by the previous group of lovers that released over 3,000 terrorists. You mean how you show your true anti-immigrant beliefs in the end. Your discriminatory (sp) always come through.
