Are you tired of President Trump's recent meltdown over losing the election? Or are you one of those who has been tired of the entire past four years?

If so, don't blame it on the Trump supporters, but on the only candidate the Democrats could have run in 2016 who could possibly have lost to who(m) may have been the least qualified presidential candidate to have ever run. Yes, blame it on Hillary Clinton.

Had Joe Biden run in 2016, as he should have, or if the Democrats even nominated Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton, it is extremely likely that Trump would have never TRiUMPhed.

Even so, until this year of COVID, it had looked like we would have survived these past four years relatively unscathed despite the 2016 election fiasco.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!