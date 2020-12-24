Are you tired of President Trump's recent meltdown over losing the election? Or are you one of those who has been tired of the entire past four years?
If so, don't blame it on the Trump supporters, but on the only candidate the Democrats could have run in 2016 who could possibly have lost to who(m) may have been the least qualified presidential candidate to have ever run. Yes, blame it on Hillary Clinton.
Had Joe Biden run in 2016, as he should have, or if the Democrats even nominated Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton, it is extremely likely that Trump would have never TRiUMPhed.
Even so, until this year of COVID, it had looked like we would have survived these past four years relatively unscathed despite the 2016 election fiasco.
