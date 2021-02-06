This Jan. 28 opinion column by Rick Blatchford (The swamp won), while it includes accusations hurled at “leftists” as is usual in Mr. Blatchford’s column, this time it goes after “professional politicians” defining them as “The Swamp” saying that they won. I guess that's because Mr. Biden won the 2020 presidential election.
Does Blatchford also support the allegations promoted by Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, et.al. that the election was fraudulent? Inquiring minds want to know because Chris Krebs, Trump’s then director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), released a statement after the election stating the 2020 presidential election “was the most secure in American history.”
I believe that Mr. Krebs is a longtime Republican not a "leftist." But maybe Blatchford has some secret knowledge about Mr. Krebs because he only talks about how “leftists” said the 2020 election was “squeaky clean.” Trump fired Krebs by Twitter several days after the CISA statement.
Blatchford talks about how “outsider” Trump was the victim of “The Swamp” and never had a chance. Well, Mr. Blatchford, your party just elected another “outsider” — QAnon follower Marjorie Taylor Greene. Is that what you mean by outsider?
The reason I don't see a path forward for uniting the country is because Trump failed to even try to stop QAnon and other brands of magical thinking.
From the Russians controlling our elections to "squeaky clean", the answer lies somewhere in between !!
