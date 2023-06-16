Because Frederick County Public Schools has adopted policies many don’t agree with, taken actions that are more focused on social development rather than academics, and failed on several obvious fronts, there has been a growing number of members of the public who want to be heard.
The board, which failed to anticipate the public’s opposition to the direction FCPS is going, let the public comment section of Board of Education meetings deteriorate to the point where each public meeting became an unorganized series of experiments that only made the public comment section less effective and more discouraging for the community.
In an attempt to help, we wrote to the board, then published some ideas on how to improve the process.
We spoke with board President Sue Johnson and suggested she install time frames on all topics, like other counties do. This seems like a logical and common technique to allow more time for public comment.
Oddly, the only topic in board meetings with a firm time frame is the public comment section.
Now, the board is proposing a new policy for public comments that will not make it any easier for the public to be heard.
As part of the proposal development, one board member stated she spoke with “regular speakers” at the meetings who said they were OK with the changes.
We’re among the most frequent speakers and no one reached out to us or, as far as we can tell, any others who have aligned with our concerns about the direction of the school system.
This once again sounds like the board listening to only those who agree with their policies. We’d like to be proven wrong.
Editor’s note: The writer is the founder of Transparency in Education LLC, a nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.