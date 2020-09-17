As we muddle through this pandemic, it’s clear that who we elect in local positions of leadership is critical to our daily lives. We must also work to elect those who are listening to those of us who are most affected.
We have a Board of Education race in November, and I urge my community to pay very close attention to it — now. This race matters more than ever before.
As a former public school teacher and a current FCPS parent, I often ask myself who is listening to students, parents and teachers? I can name a few people in power who are listening, but we need more. Now.
About two years ago, I met David Bass while we were volunteering in the community. From our first meeting, it was clear that David loves this community and is passionate about doing the hard work to make it better for all. I see him in our community seeking out a variety of perspectives, including those from students, parents and teachers. We need leaders who truly listen.
David Bass is running for Board of Education because he has a lifetime of experience working with students with disabilities and a career working in higher education. David has spent countless hours volunteering in the community, listening to those of us who are directly impacted by decisions our schools make. Who is listening to students, parents, and teachers? I know David Bass is, and I plan to vote for him this November.
