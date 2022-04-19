I was at the April 13 BOE meeting and give kudos to BOE President Brad Young for letting everyone who wanted to voice their opinion have a chance to speak and to maintain control. It was not an easy task. But while most everyone passionately and staunchly defended their positions advocating for trans rights, gay rights, parents rights, children’s rights, what God believes is right, civil rights and social change, we are not focusing on the issue that defines the true nature of the disagreements: the role of the school versus that of the parents in introducing these complex social issues to children.
Most parents I speak with believe this is the role of the family, not the school. Turning this into an advocacy effort or a battle on the societal acceptance of trans and gay lifestyles and rights is diverting us from defining the school’s role. The standard the Maryland State Department of Education has issued indicates it believes this role belongs to the teachers. The vast, vast majority of parents who don’t believe this is teacher’s role — and there are many — are not transphobic or homophobic “haters,” or are “living in the ’70s.” They are deeply concerned about the line the school systems are crossing and how they’re doing it. The Frederick County BOE has an opportunity to work with parents to make sure they retain their role as the primary provider of their child’s nonacademic development or explain why they believe it belongs in the classroom instead.
Jim lehmann
Ijamsville
