I am writing to endorse Daryl Boffman for county executive in Frederick.
My name is Shamara Foy and I am the niece of Daryl Boffman, I was excited but not surprised by his announcement to run for county executive in Frederick County. Growing up in our family, our foundation was based on putting God first and always lending a helping hand to others. He has probably seen a lot in his career, and I know some chapters have been more challenging than others, but he never gave up. This is why I pay homage to him and take great pleasure in calling him my uncle. I could not think of a better candidate to represent the families of Frederick County.
I know the passion and dedication that has been a hallmark of his professional life. Often taking on projects and completing tasks behind the scenes without any fanfare or notoriety. My uncle’s strong interest in community involvement and trying to make a positive impact on the lives of others will serve him well as the county executive. His skills and abilities, as well as his commitment to improve and positively impact the lives of others, are traits befitting of someone who would hold such an important public office.
I highly recommend Daryl Boffman’s candidacy for county executive. His ambitious personality accompanied by his commitment to excellence in all his endeavors will serve him well as a successful public servant. The citizens of Frederick County will be well served by his successful bid to become their county executive.
I want to encourage every voter to cast their vote to elect Daryl Boffman as county executive. “One Frederick united in pursuing prosperity for all.”
