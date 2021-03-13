The Frederick News-Post's March 10 editorial in the opinion section says that “all” state employees will receive $1,000 bonuses for their work during the pandemic.

Did every employee work during that time? What did they do? How much time did they spend? How did they do their jobs — with much of the economy shut down and the general population’s activities considerably restricted, if not homebound? Perhaps this pay practice is connected with annual leave time. Continue normal pay, of course, but certainly not bonuses for those who did nothing related to their employment.

This reader fully agrees with the Frederick News-Post's editorial statement, and looks forward to some clarification/correction from the state on its bonus policy. Information about the city’s and county’s policies would be similarly welcomed.

