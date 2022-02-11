What’s the point of laws with no consequences if you break them?
The question is prompted by the Feb. 9 Frederick News-Post article on Amazon’s failed proposal for county data centers. The article reported, among other things, that Frederick County officials met with Amazon officials on Aug. 16, and that Brunswick city officials met on Aug. 17, apparently also with Amazon officials. Both were closed meetings that were later found, by the Maryland Compliance Board, to be in violation of Maryland’s Open Meetings Act.
And what was their punishment, under the law? They were “simply required to acknowledge their violation and provide a summary of the board’s opinion at their next meeting.” That’s it — no fine, no “mea culpa,” and no pledge not to do it again!
So who suffers the consequences? — the citizens suffer. We suffer the consequences because we remain in the dark about what our elected officials are doing.
Nicholas Carrera
Frederick
