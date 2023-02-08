Sigh. Here we go again with another development project in which public comment begins with a proposal completely out of touch with where the city should be heading ("Brick Works project plans shared," The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 18).
Admittedly, all I have to go on is the diagram in the News-Post, but based on the information provided, it's hard to imagine anything less in harmony with the historic downtown design or aesthetic.
First is the ridiculous giant parking lot.
Planners, take note: Two blocks away is a parking garage, the appropriate way to handle cars in an urban setting.
If you wonder why there is a giant parking lot in a design that is supposed to be progressive, walkable, and an asset to the community, I humbly suggest that nobody put much effort into demanding a better, more fitting design approach. I'm looking at you, city planners, mayor and elected representatives.
As a community, we talk a great game about preserving what's great about Frederick, but do a pathetic job of executing that vision. We need to stop accepting mediocrity, unless we want to own up to ourselves as mediocre.
If Frederick is a landmark, unique, one-of-a-kind historic beauty, we need to act like it. Otherwise, we are just another dressed-up strip mall community on the road to soulless uniformity.
We need to build on the exquisite design of historic downtown instead of cutting deals with developers, hoping to avoid the worst they have to offer.
The most frustrating aspect of watching Frederick explode with development over the past decade is that virtually no one in city or county government exercises power on behalf of the average citizen to make sure we get what the community wants and deserves.
That includes the best, smartest, most beautiful design elements that make growth compact, incorporate walkability, affordable housing, bike paths, open space, and retail integrated with residential.
These things make Frederick special, but are extremely hard to find in any development project in the city or county.
We have a long way to go if this major new development is to integrate seamlessly with the downtown.
City elected officials need to show that they understand that developing in Frederick is a privilege we grant to developers by demanding the absolute best design for this giant project.
