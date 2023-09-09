In an advertisement in Thursday’s Frederick News-Post, Greenberg Gibbons, the aspiring developers of the Brickworks site in Frederick, claims its plan provides “an attractive gateway and complement to the historic downtown district.”
Really? Twelve separated big-box buildings in a sea of car parking and a couple of tracts of cramped townhouses, many garage-fronted, may, I guess, be some people’s idea of “attractive.”
But the many consultant proposals, workshops, charettes and public comment sessions suggest this is not what Frederick’s citizenry finds attractive.
East Frederick Rising’s position paper documents the extraordinary extent of planning studies for this corridor:
- 2001 East Street Extension Plan
- 2010 East Frederick Rising’s “Vision for East Frederick”
- 2013 Urban Land Institute presentations
- 2017 East Street Corridor Small Area Plan
- 2020 Comprehensive Plan, Chapter 6
- 2022 East Frederick Vision Plan
- 2022 East Street Redesign
In their way, these seven are repetitive because they reflect a strong local consensus on what’s attractive as a gateway and what’s needed to complement the downtown historic district.
With minor variations in emphasis and detail, all seven call for the Brickworks and other east side development to adopt the form and character of the historic district:
- street-oriented buildings, minimal setbacks from the edge of the sidewalk making for street ‘walls’ like downtown
- modest-sized, mainly walkup mixed-use, buildings, many with commerce on 1st floor, other uses higher floors as in Market and Patrick Streets
- a grid format of streets for connectivity and spreading traffic
- streets and buildings on them laid out for sidewalk life, for pedestrians, bicyclists with only slower moving motor vehicles
- healthy street trees and planting
- car parking mostly hidden below or behind or in the center of buildings
- a greater diversity of housing types to suit different family arrangements and budgets
The present developer proposal doesn’t follow any of these “neo-traditional” criteria. Not one.
Development on this site is welcome, but not this plan. It flies in the face of all the consultant and staff planning work over a quarter century, all the citizen involvement and the several planning documents approved and adopted by mayors and Boards of Aldermen.
(5) comments
Wow. Who cares more than Peter Samuel! Be *very careful* where you put the street inevitably named after him!
Excellent letter 👍🏻👍🏻
The developers will argue (and I mean argue) that they can't follow the suggested criteria because it wouldn't be cost-effective. Well, then, tough for them. Go elsewhere and sell this crap to someone else. How often have we seen "architect's renderings" that are dolled up representations designed to hide the hideous boredom of the finished product. Drive down 340 or especially 180 just below I-70 and check the barracks and project-like appearance of the monstrous development there and then tell me that 65 acres of that sort of thing adjacent to downtown Frederick is a worthwhile use of the Brickworks property. It's hard to believe that it's seriously being considered.
A+ work, Peter. Thank you.
I agree Peter. This proposal is exactly what Frederick doesn't need. Bob Lewis
