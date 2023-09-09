In an advertisement in Thursday’s Frederick News-Post, Greenberg Gibbons, the aspiring developers of the Brickworks site in Frederick, claims its plan provides “an attractive gateway and complement to the historic downtown district.”

Really? Twelve separated big-box buildings in a sea of car parking and a couple of tracts of cramped townhouses, many garage-fronted, may, I guess, be some people’s idea of “attractive.”

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Wow. Who cares more than Peter Samuel! Be *very careful* where you put the street inevitably named after him!

Fredginrickey

Excellent letter 👍🏻👍🏻

elmerchismo1

The developers will argue (and I mean argue) that they can't follow the suggested criteria because it wouldn't be cost-effective. Well, then, tough for them. Go elsewhere and sell this crap to someone else. How often have we seen "architect's renderings" that are dolled up representations designed to hide the hideous boredom of the finished product. Drive down 340 or especially 180 just below I-70 and check the barracks and project-like appearance of the monstrous development there and then tell me that 65 acres of that sort of thing adjacent to downtown Frederick is a worthwhile use of the Brickworks property. It's hard to believe that it's seriously being considered.

Piedmontgardener

A+ work, Peter. Thank you.

lewisantq

I agree Peter. This proposal is exactly what Frederick doesn't need. Bob Lewis

