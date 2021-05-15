Now I’m old, and don’t understand the new way of doing things, but I swear I see no sense in bringing children back to the classrooms with only four weeks of school left in the school year.
It will take the kids a week or two to get the routine down and feel comfortable in the classroom. Then the last week of school, things will be winding down for the school year, so the kids are going to get what — one or two weeks of education — maybe?
Additionally, I have been reading some accounts of children experiencing anxiety about their safety going back to school and it takes them some time to recover from the experience.
Therefore, their negative experience may negate any positive experience they may have gained in the classroom. When (and it will happen) someone in a classroom/school tests positive for COVID what do you do? Keep having class or send all the children and teachers in the classroom/school home for 14 days quarantine?
Chalk this school year up as a bad experience and get ready for full classrooms in the fall. I smell a politician(s) in this decision process.
