On Tuesday, Jan. 19, our County Council will have an opportunity take action to establish an Immigrant Affairs Commission to better advise the county on advocacy and outreach to our growing talented immigration population.
The preamble to the proposed legislation clearly states: “Frederick County has welcomed an increasingly diverse population and recognizes the importance of cultivating a culture of inclusion.”
Many voters have been very encouraging to the County Council to proceed by approving the legislation so that the process of forming the commission from the many volunteers can begin early in 2021.
While the County Council has worked closely with the County Executive and community groups on a number of economic and pandemic issues during these past months, having such a commission will better prepare Frederick County's future planning. Planning for continuing county growth by improving immigrant health, well-being, economic success and safety.
Many of us who have a number of friends, relatives and customers among our immigrant population, encourage the County Council to recognize what this legislation can really mean toward meeting their responsibilities toward all of their constituents.
I urge approval of County Bill No. 20-18.
(3) comments
I find it interesting that the term "illegal" is no longer an issue. Immigrant now means All immigrants, whether legal or not. My mother was a legal immigrant that was welcomed by her community 75 years ago no problems. If we can be assured that all immigrants are entitled to be here, legally, I think All would also be welcomed.
There's a caravan of some 6000 "immigrants" on the way to invade our southern border right now. Biden will grant them citizenship and free health care when they get here.
Interesting comment, micky. How do we make all legal withoutopen borders? Those bought here as children should be granted citizenship and DACCA would do that. However, we do need to process all at our borders and only allow those meeting our laws. And this should be done expediously.
The Trump laws and restrictions should be removed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.