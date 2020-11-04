In Rick Blatchford’s Oct. 29 column “Trump vs. Biden: Comparing their records,” I thought the mention of Joe Biden’s law school rank was a cheap shot.
But it reminded me of the old joke: What do you call someone who graduates last in their medical school class?
“Doctor”
Debbie Wagner
Frederick
Custer was last in his class at West Point. That didn't work out so well. [scared][ninja]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][lol]
Custer would have been a republican for sure.
Well, Ms. Wagner, maybe it never would have been brought up if he hadn't lied through his teeth about being "in the top half" of his graduating class instead of almost at the rock bottom of it where he really was. Ever think about that, or does thinking make your head hurt?
So NOW you are concerned about someone embellishing their school records. Say, where are Trump's transcripts, anyway?
Shift, I don't know how the hell you get that "NOW I'm concerned about someone embellishing their school records" with my comment. I couldn't care less about Biden's record. The intent of my reply to the writer was only that his record may have never been an issue if the man hadn't LIED about it. Got it? Jeesh..... you people go on and on about Trump lying, yet not one word about all of Biden's lies. Why is that, shift?
There's plenty of footage of Biden lying about his credentials and schools attended. Have you found similar footage of Trump doing the same thing?
Just sayin'
[ninja]
There's lots of the same binky about Trump and his credentials....especially those he provided to banks when wanting loans and to the tax people when wanting deductions. We will find that out in court at some point to just what extent that was. He also lied about having a health care plan, other than to destroy it.
Apparrntly a good-natured letter deserves a snotty reply.
Cause Bidenz a Ding Dong. As a 47 year swamp rat, his brain is now officially mush. Can you say..."Badakathcare"? Hahaha!!
Jerry-can, I think when you call someone a dingdong, you must be looking into a mirror.
@Greg F
Shhhh Jerry R is looking in a mirror. We found much like a bird that when Jerry R looks in a mirror he thinks he has a friend so feel less lonely and it calms him when he gets overly excited. But he is indeed seeing himself when he looks in the mirror..LOL
Is it really worse than a fraud university from Trump? He defrauded hundreds, if not thousands of people for TP-value degrees.
