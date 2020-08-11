Many of us have great concerns over in-person voting for the November election. The municipal election recently held in Brunswick is a model for how an election could be held during a pandemic.
Brunswick’s election was held completely by mail or drop-off. All active registered voters in Brunswick were automatically mailed an absentee ballot. Voters were instructed to fill out and return their ballot, along with a signed oath sheet, no later than 8 p.m. on election day. They could mail their ballot or drop it into one of three secure ballot boxes placed around town about three weeks before election day. If they mailed the ballot, voters were cautioned to allow enough time for mail delivery by election day, since the mail has been very slow lately. As it turned out, the overwhelming choice of voters was the use of drop-off boxes rather than the mail for returning ballots.
When the polls closed at 8 p.m. on election day, results were announced by 8:30 p.m. Election judges had been working in the days leading up to the election to verify signatures and begin machine counts of votes. Voter turn-out was 39 percent, an improvement from recent elections (it was 29 percent in the 2016 city election). This was a victory for voter participation and it kept voters and election staff safer.
Frederick County and the state of Maryland would do well to follow this model for the November presidential election. The key is making absentee ballots easily available, providing secure drop-off boxes in all precincts, and relying less on the U.S. mail.
