Congratulations to the city of Brunswick for holding its mayor and council elections despite the pandemic. Congratulations also to the voters for soundly rejecting an attempt by one candidate to intrude partisan politics into our local election.
For at least 50 years, Brunswick has had non-partisan mayor and council elections. That has been our tradition and our practice. Citizens run for office based on who they are and what they have done for the community. The decisions that the city council discusses and decides on are not Republican or Democratic issues — they are local issues.
The candidate tried to use scare tactics with a "Republican Voter Alert!" and a letter threatening that "the Far-Left is fired up to vote and take over our town,..." The candidate was not elected by a wide margin.
Partisan divisiveness is harming us nationally. The more we can keep it out of local elections the better.
