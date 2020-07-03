The moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in Maryland is slated to end July 25. Not only will this turn many people out on the street that lost their income due to the pandemic, but also elderly citizens that live in assisted-living and dementia-care facilities that have run out of money.
Most eldercare facilities in Maryland do not accept Medicaid as compensation for the housing and care the resident is provided. So when a resident runs out of money, the facility usually tries to find a place to move them, either to a facility that accepts Medicaid or to a home of a family member. Unfortunately, many residents have no family, or there is no room at the few facilities that do accept Medicaid as adequate compensation for their services.
In 2018, nursing home operator NMS was fined $2.2 million for dumping residents that had run out of money in unlicensed facilities, or worse, left out on the street. Assisted-living facilities are different. Under current Maryland law, these assisted living facilities can evict residents for breach of the service agreement, including non payment of monthly charges. These are for-profit businesses.
Assisted living facilities are not getting the same mandatory testing of residents and staff. Most facilities are providing this testing on their own, but some are not. If these residents start being kicked out on July 25, not only would it be immoral, but it would spread the virus. The governor should prevent this vulnerable population from being evicted, and more county and state facilities that can care for the elderly poor should be built.
Some assisted living facilities ask your net worth before accepting you. The for profit ones don't want to accept Medicaid because the amount Medicaid pays is generally one third less.
Also, fewer and fewer physicians are accepting Medicare patients nowadays as well.[ninja]
