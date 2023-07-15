In regards to the July 10 story “Rodeo brings thrill of bull-riding to fairgrounds”:

Provoking bulls into frenzied behavior and managing to hold on for a whole eight seconds should be cause for derision and embarrassment.

Do the bull-riders claim to be decent human beings?

Jo and Bob H

If only recognizing & being decent humans ('mensches'), in the best sense of the words, were so simple & easy.

Jo and Bob H

Just to add that the letter writer may be somebody very young who already knows too well how mean humans can be, & loves animals (who can be aggressive by nature but don't have a mean bone in their bodies), & hasn't had time yet to realize what a messy mix of awareness & kindliness & 'strength of character' and their opposites "lies in the hearts of men [& women & even older kids]."

Jo and Bob H

For those too young to make sense of the reference, The Shadow was a popular radio show from the late 1930s to 1954. The title character was played by Orson Wells & other actors, who would always say ominously at the start of the program "Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!" Then he would laugh maniacally, "Hahahahaha!"

