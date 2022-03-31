The East Street Redesign is fine, yet like most city plans, it doesn’t go far enough. It ends at the intersection of East and North Market streets, where similar problems continue.
At the East Street/North Market junction, there are 785 living units that have either been recently completed, presently under construction or in the final stages of approval. Using the absurdly low city planning assessment of 1.5 vehicles per housing unit, this will place at least 1,566 vehicles on this thoroughfare at peak traffic hours. One should also add the vehicles traveling from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and Thomas Johnson Middle School on Shifferstadt.
The real nexus of this problem is that not only will the five new developments add to the traffic volume, but they will also increase the number of entrances of strip malls and retail establishments. A battery of traffic choke points will be created. This will be a challenge for residents wanting to enter the thoroughfare into dense traffic. Long waits will lead to impatience, and impatience will lead to accidents. Collisions will cause long traffic lane tie-ups on a narrow road system, complicating service vehicle recovery.
Normal travel will become similar to a carnival bumper car ride. The city deplores using traffic lights, and one must admit that a light for every development would only add to the problem. The city Planning Department’s answer is the residents of the area should walk more and use bicycles. If a road is unfriendly for motor traffic, it will not be friendly for bikers or walkers, especially with no crosswalks or lights. There are no essential services (grocery stores or pharmacies) in walking distances. Has the planning staff ever traveled this route?
The Planning Department has a tradition of piecemeal planning: allowing development to infill an area and only considering transit structure needs as an afterthought. It is easy to see why the planners do not want to consider comprehensive planning for the East Street/North Market Street corridor: It is easier to ignore the issues of the road between the high school and the junction of Route 26 and hope it will all work out.
Elizabeth “Betty” Law
Frederick
Elizabeth “Betty” Law is a candidate for County Council District 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.