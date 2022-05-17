Daryl Boffman, a candidate for Frederick county executive, possesses exceptional business/management experience, and I’m confident he is most qualified for this critical leadership role. His personal, professional and public sector experience uniquely qualify him to lead in these times of uncertainty, change, challenge and critical/responsible growth. He has walked life’s path with purpose and focus. He lives as he speaks, and he can see Frederick County through all of our eyes. Daryl and I have been personal friends for over 12 years, and I’m pleased to endorse his candidacy.
Daryl’s business management experience, school board and chamber leadership roles, and ability to bring the diversity of our community together on any number of issues and occasions provide seasoned skills that will continue the responsible growth and progress of Frederick County over the next eight years.
His values-based integrity, servant leadership style, critical-thinking approach to challenges and opportunities, and ability to build consensus are excellent characteristics for this highly visible community role. Daryl is knowledgeable, principled, personable, articulate and committed to his faith, family, good government and our quality of life. And as a decorated veteran, he has already proven his patriotic commitment to our American and community values.
Daryl will represent Frederick County as an inspirational and diplomatic ambassador, bring together the creativity of people from diverse political views and prioritize government resources to manage an even more vibrant and responsibly progressive community.
Daryl Boffman is a competent and confident individual in whom we will all be proud to serve as our next Frederick county executive. I encourage all to consider his credentials and his responsible vision for the next eight years.
david rogers
Frederick
