Concerning the complaints from the restauranteurs and liquor establishment owners over the increased tax on alcohol sales from 9 percent to 10 percent, the 10 percent doesn’t come close to covering the cost of lost workplace productivity, the carnage that it causes on our highways, people's health, and the immeasurable psychological damage done, especially to children. I’d say we should raise the tax to 20 percent. Oh, forgot to mention the outright 100,000 dead due to alcohol related diseases.
The woe-is-me act shouldn’t sit well with those who see a problem with private profits versus public losses. The alcohol industry costs taxpayers $250 billion a year, which comes out to $800 per person. Every drink sold in the United States cost us an outrageous $2.05 in collateral damage. Also, can you put a price tag on the cost of people generally acting like fools when they drink? The prisons are full of people who, when they tell their story, begin with, “well, I got drunk and..."
I understand the unique position alcohol has in society, and don’t want to sound like Carrie Nation, but people who profit from it should not complain about the government taking measures to curb its use and cost to the public because it undeniably causes problems. Besides, I seriously doubt that people will not come to a restaurant because the tax on alcohol is too high. Is alcohol not optional in your restaurant?
(5) comments
This person needs to take a chill pill!!
A lot of people may be only interested in the food, but the people ordering drinks keep the business in existence.
Is the increased tax going to help alleviate the issues you describe?
The answer is no. They have tried it with tobacco and it didn’t work. They have tried it with gasoline and that hasn’t worked either. The goal isn’t to stop a habit, but to get money out of the middle and low classes.
Exactly pdl603. Instead of being a targeted "sin tax" used for remediation of a problem caused by the item being taxed, it goes into the general fund for lord knows what.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.