As companies in Maryland continue to reopen, now more than ever, local businesses need your support, including your local family farms.
The dairy industry is a major contributor to Maryland’s economy. While many businesses shuttered during the pandemic, dairy farmers carried on with their essential work — caring for our cows and producing nutrient-rich milk to feed communities.
As business owners, we continue to face challenges, too. That’s why, as a fourth-generation dairy farmer at DeBaugh Farms in Boonsboro, I encourage everyone to look for ways to support local farms.
Many people associate local foods with seasonal items or products purchased on a farm. But you can support local dairy farms when you shop at any grocery store. For instance, milk from our family farm is sold to Maryland and Virginia Milk Cooperative — where it is processed as fresh fluid milk or made into products like butter and typically makes its way from farm-to-fridge within 48 hours. Now that’s local!
These last few months have been difficult for everyone but rest assured that our family farm is working every day to ensure a fresh, local food supply. So, please continue to enjoy dairy products — like milk, cheese, yogurt, ice cream — and know that when you purchase these items you are “buying local” and supporting local businesses, families and communities.
(2) comments
It would be great to have somewhere to find the brand names that local products go into. The only local brand that I am aware of is South Mountain Creamery, and I visit them frequently. Others?
Gabe, checkout this site.
https://marylandsbest.maryland.gov/maryland-dairy-farmers/
