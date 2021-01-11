I have been a patron of the News-Post for many years now. The free press is one of the greatest institutions of the United States, and you, your fellow editors, and writers have done a commendable job, especially doing Donald Trump's presidency when truth and evidence are openly mocked and derided.
However, I am extremely disappointed that you have chosen to blunt the language used to describe the horrible attack on our democracy that occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 6. The men and woman who broke into the Capitol with the intent of disrupting the electoral vote confirmation and, in many cases, planned to assault or take members of Congress hostage are domestic terrorists. They are white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and Neo-Confederates, and their terrorist attack on American democracy must be called out for what it is.
As a legitimate news organization, you have a duty to call these people what they are. Shame on you for failing in this. You have failed your readers and the country.
(3) comments
Nothing like this has ever happened in the US in our lifetimes, and to the letter writer's point, it is shameful that it is being minimized by language and by false equivalencies drawn to other incidents. Those who occupied the Capitol were home grown radicalized terrorists who believed they were on a holy mission.
Mr. Parks,
Most Americans would agree with you. The people who planned on the attack were domestic terrorist ( terrorist def a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.) Much the same as Antifa that have caused extensive damage and turmoil over the past several years. But the majority of people attending the rally were not. I believe several busloads of people from Frederick attended the rally and I doubt they had terrorism, or any thought of terrorism on their mind And I am almost certain they would agree with you.
But a far more dangerous thing happened last week that threatens our freedom and democracy. Large scale, conspiratorial, media censorship.
Last Wednesday, pre riot, I read an AP article in the FNP. It said there were hundreds of protestors, not thousands attending the rally. Then it stated they were protesting baseless claims. Many felt there were irregularities and wanted "sunshine" on the process. They supported the idea of a commission to investigate. Media manipulation of the facts had become far to common. FB's Zuckerberg who gave 350 million dollars for voter registration drives and mail in voting drives most likely wanted no investigation.
I wanted more information so I signed up for Parlor Wednesday afternoon. I simply no longer trusted the AP, FB or twitter. I must admit I was concerned that my computer might be affected but I wanted another news source. (Can you imagine, in America, someone fearful to seek out information) When Parlor was completely destroyed over the weekend I must attest, I felt that was the most dangerous act of domestic terrorism I have witnessed in my lifetime.
If you've actually signed up for it, you would know that it is spelled PARLER, not "Parlor". That alone kinda ruins your credibility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.