With the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S., including in the Washington, D.C., region, the Jewish community is increasingly on edge.
In Maryland, 55 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in 2021, a 17% increase from 2020 and a 175% increase from 2019, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Anecdotally, the rate of incidents seems to be increasing, especially in light of high-profile people, such as Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, sharing anti-Semitic opinions or content.
No community is immune from this type of hate. We can combat it by calling out hate, in all forms and against all people.
It's important to understand what anti-Semitism means. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance describes the term this way: "A certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."
Anti-Semetic accusations, which are hardly new for Jews, gain a staying power that is hard to eradicate.
Historically, anti-Semitism became a means of explaining otherwise inexplicable situations. For example, when the bubonic plague hit Europe in the 14th century, Jews were accused of poisoning the wells and spreading the disease.
It's important to understand that anti-semitism, as is the case with any prejudice, exists independently of any action by Jews.
This holiday season, I encourage our caring Frederick community to call out hate in all forms. We are all stronger when we support one another.
