I’ve never played tennis. But over the last decade of watching my kids play, I experienced a hard and fast education on rules and etiquette for tennis parents.
One of the hardest rules for me initially (that I have come to love and use frequently as a parenting metaphor) is that in tennis, kids call their own shots.
Unlike most sports with umpires or referees, unless your kid is playing in a major tennis open, kids keep their own score and act as their own line judges in every match.
This can be hard to watch, especially when your kid’s opponent makes bad calls or, worse, when your own kid seems to bend the rules in their favor.
But I’ve also seen my kids grow in their capacity to advocate for themselves and own their decisions when they know no adult is stepping in. And I’ve watched them own their mistakes when they made a bad call.
There is some gray area with this rule, as in life, when kids with underdeveloped brains may need coaching or intervention.
I watched this play out as a spectator during the Frederick County girls high school tennis finals on Friday.
Emotions were high and perhaps the stakes should have merited adult intervention by tournament officials. I’m sure it’s a decision the adults in attendance are still mulling over. As parents, we often second guess when to intervene and when to let it play out.
As a seasoned tennis parent, I believe Madison Warren of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School made her own decision on Friday to end the championship match when she said “I’m done,” extended her hand for a handshake, and walked off the court.
Tennis kids are trained to make their own decisions on the court. Madison audibly advocated for herself when she saw balls land outside the lines and she audibly acted to end the match when she felt sportsmanship was falling outside the lines, too.
I also observed a parent supporting her in those decisions — the same parent I’ve watched all season support his daughter in calling her own shots while coaching her to be a mature, hard-working player.
At Friday’s match, a soon-to-be adult player acted with maturity and confidence while being supported in her decisions by her parents. It’s a parenting lesson we can all learn from, on and off the tennis court.
