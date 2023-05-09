I am somewhat new to Frederick. We moved here six years ago. I have seen a lot of changes to the city, especially in population growth.
Everywhere you drive, you see houses, townhomes and apartments being built. if we add up all of these thousands of new units, it adds tremendous stress to the infrastructure needed to run the city.
Roads are already tough to navigate because of people who can’t merge, go with the flow, stop using cellphones, and pay attention.
Our schools will not be able to handle the influx of these new children, thus stressing the system with larger class rooms or the need to build additional schools.
Go figure: We have only one hospital to service the whole county and the wait times are high. I understand growth management and planning. You never plan and staff for worst-case scenarios.
Answer me this. Without imposing a building moratorium (for a couple of years), how are we going to manage our growth, with increased living units, more children in schools, more traffic, and the need for good efficient health care?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.