Yesterday, after two days of getting nothing in the mail, I received more than usual with three bills, all of which the payment due dates had passed.
One was Feb. 1, one was Feb. 2 and one was Jan. 4 — yes, Jan. 4.
I spent a couple of hours on the phone trying to clear all three up. And, even with a tracked piece of mail, it is terrible. I had a tracked item, mailed on Dec. 28 that sat in Hyattsville for over two weeks. I finally received that on Jan. 29. It also was in Frederick for several days before being delivered.
I keep thinking it can’t get any worse, but it can and does.
